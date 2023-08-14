Abhishek Bachchan Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'Boss' Ahead Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Premiere

The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will premiere tonight. KBC has been operating for 23 years and it is one of the most popular quiz-based shows in the country. Ahead of the season premiere, Abhishek Bachchan is fully supporting his father and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the show has become synonymous with his iconic presence.

Sharing a poster for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan affectionately referred to him as “BOSS!!!" The show’s enthusiasts and his own followers couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming season. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Legend returns," while another eagerly expressed, “Waiting with anticipation!"

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was all praise for his father during an interview with Humans of Bombay. Abhishek said, “My father is currently shooting for KBC. Just the fact that the guy is working six days a week at the age of 81 is baffling to me." Abhishek also claimed that after a full day of filming, his father gets home by 11 p.m., and instead of sleeping, he writes his blog and responds to Twitter messages.

He shared that even after doing the show for over two decades, Amitabh Bachchan still wants to rehearse before the shoot. Abhishek shared, he wakes up in the morning and panics that he has to shoot for KBC, and if the filming starts at 11, he would start his rehearsal at 7:30. He shared, “When I ask him, ‘You have been doing this for 20 years, do you still need to rehearse?’ He replies, ‘Yes, yes, what if I forget?’ He is genuine, he is not putting it on. I think that’s why he is so great because for him it’s all about the work."

Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati in its television debut back in 2000. While Shah Rukh Khan took on hosting duties for Season 3, Amitabh Bachchan made a triumphant return and has since been the enduring face of the show. Scheduled to air every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television, the 15th season of KBC is poised to bring forth notable alterations to the competition format, as per the makers.