Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale; Sister Prerna Shares Update

The most anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled for tonight. The show announced its top five contestants last week. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve will compete against one another to lift the trophy this season. However, there is some unfortunate news for Abhishek’s fans ahead of the finale. Abhishek, who is considered one of the strongest contenders, has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated in the house.

Abhishek Malhan has been consistent on Bigg Boss OTT 2 since the beginning and has amassed a large fan base that was rooting for him to come out as the winner this season. However, he has been ill for the past week. Now his sister, Prerna Malhan, shared that his condition has worsened and he needs medical care. Prerna tweeted, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery."

Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital.So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight.He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season.Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. ❤️— Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 13, 2023

In recent days, there has been a lot of concern about Abhishek’s health on the show. Reportedly, his friend and co-participant, Manisha Rani was seen taking care of him inside the house and also giving head massage in one of the episodes.

Meanwhile, among the top 5 contestants, many fans predict that Abhishek Malhan should be announced as the winner. Jiya Shankar, who was the last person to be evicted from the house, is also rooting for Abhishek. When asked about who she is expecting to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, the actress told The Indian Express, “Of course, Abhishek. But I also found Elvish, a man with a pure heart. He is also a down-to-earth person, and I got to know him better towards the end of my journey. I hope one among them wins." Speaking about her bond with Abhishek, Jiya said, “I have always been a good friend to him, and I hope he can see that. He is a special person, and let’s see how the bond goes from here."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 with celebrities such as Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri and others. The host, Salman Khan, will announce the winner for this season, and the finale will stream on JioCinema at 9 p.m.