Anjum Fakih Writes Special Birthday Note For Shraddha Arya: 'When I Wished For A Mate, I Got You'

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih shares a good relationship with on-screen sister Shraddha Arya. As the latter turns a year older today, Anjum has a special wish for her. The duo play sisters Preeta and Shristi on the Zee TV show and are quite popular among the viewers. On Shraddha’s birthday, Anjum shares a slew of pictures with her and a heartwarming message. Fans are in awe of this gesture and have also started wishing the actress well.

Sharing several pictures on her Instagram handle, Anjum Fakih wrote, “It’s been seven years. Our souls are woven, Yea, we don’t ride a broom, But are part of a coven, When I wished for a mate, I got you, thanks heaven, A birthday wish for you, With a non rhyming poem, I love you more than you, Am guilty until proven." In the picture both the actresses are seen sporting ethnic looks. Anjum Fakih wore a green anarkali with golden zari work and dangling earrings. On the other hand, Shraddha Arya wore a blush pink suit with heavy white stone jewellery. Anjum also used the hashtags she created for the duo- #preetakisrishti #shrishtikipreeta.

Shraddha Arya was quite taken aback by this lovely gesture, She replied, saying, “Haha silly! Love you so much!!."

Fans also admired the duo. One of them commented, “The cutest bond I ever admire, " another said, “Such a beautiful poetic rhymes… Happy Birthday Sarya Di." Many also wished Shraddha Arya. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Sarya Doll. May you always be happy, God bless you with all the happiness. May you always be successful in your life."

Shraddha Arya is well-known for her roles in the programmes Tumhari Pakhi and Kundali Bhagya. Anjum Fakih also plays an essential role in the daily soap. The actress recently took a break from the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, for which she had to travel to Cape Town. The show premiered on Colors TV on July 15 and Anjum was eliminated from the show early. After a brief hiatus, the actress returned to the set last month and reprised her role, much to the delight of her fans.