Ankita Lokhande Shares Mushy Pics With Husband Vicky Jain, Fans Call Them 'Best Couple'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continue to prove that they are one of the most adored and cherished couples in the entertainment industry. The duo, who have been making headlines since their fairytale wedding, continue to enthral fans with their heartfelt displays of love and unbreakable bond. Sharing glimpses of their life together, Ankita recently treated her followers to a series of captivating photos that have set the internet abuzz.

The photos show the couple in the lovey-dovey moments as they transform into their own version of Barbie and Ken. One particularly heartwarming image shows Vicky Jain wrapping his arms around Ankita Lokhande while another snapshot showcases them lost in love, sharing a candid moment as they pose for the cameras. Accompanying these pictures, Ankita wrote, “I made a wish upon a star, I turned around and there you were. I love you, Mr. J,” leaving fans swooning over their adorable relationship.

The actress dons a delicately sequined light pink saree, a choice that perfectly complements her innate grace and charm. Her understated nude makeup and chic hairdo further accentuate her natural beauty, while a stunning choker necklace adds a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, opts for a crisp white blazer paired with sleek black pants. His choice of accessories, including sunglasses and a stylish flower brooch, adds a dash of personality and uniqueness to his look, making him the ideal match for his equally stylish partner.

Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments sections with words of admiration and appreciation. One user penned, “A beautiful and lovely couple ," while another chimed in, “Absolutely stunning @lokhandeankita." Adding to the chorus of adoration, another user gushed, “Undoubtedly the best couple ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a video, providing a sneak peek into the celebratory affair that marked Vicky’s birthday. The event drew the attendance of numerous television actors, including Jay Bhanushali and Gurmeet Choudhary, among others. The captured footage unveils a beautifully adorned setting within the couple’s home, all decked up with balloons, electric candles, flowers, and twinkling fairy lights. Ankita graced the occasion in a stunning metallic sequin dress, while Vicky sported a sleek all-black ensemble, effortlessly enhancing his look with a matching fedora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Reflecting on their love story, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged vows on December 14, 2021, in a charming ceremony held in Mumbai. Their love story began in 2019 when they officially announced their relationship after a long period of dating.