Anupamaa: Anuj Offers Pakhi An Important Project, Questions Adhik And Barkha About Business Losses

Anupamaa is currently making headlines with its grappling storyline and claiming the top spot in weekly BARC ratings. With Rupali Ganguli playing the lead role of Anupama, the ongoing storyline revolves around Dimpy aiming to create a split within the Shah family. On the other hand, tension brews in the Kapadia mansion as Romil hosts a party, adding more intrigue to the plot.

In the previous episode, Anuj’s frustration boils over as he criticized Romil for showing disregard to elders and hosting a party in the Kapadia residence. He firmly warns Romil to be more mindful of his boundaries and not to manipulate emotions or take things for granted.

Meanwhile, a meaningful discussion unfolds between Vanraj, Babpuji, Toshu, and Samar centred around family and love. Vanraj imparts valuable advice about responsibly looking after their family. All of them also plan to initiate a monthly coffee meet-up for casual conversations.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Anuj’s concerns escalate as he probes Barkha and Adhik about the unexpected business losses he has encountered.

Expressing confusion, he will question them on their office decisions and management that led to this downturn. Surprisingly, Barkha and Adhik will find themselves unable to provide satisfactory answers to his inquiries.

Anuj will then assign Pakhi a fresh project, intending for her to grasp the workings of their business, alongside Anupama. However, this decision doesn’t sit well with Adhik, resulting in him losing his composure and reacting strongly towards Pakhi.

With anticipation building up, the audience is eagerly looking forward to the forthcoming plot twist in the show. The upcoming episode holds the excitement of an enthralling twist, leaving viewers in suspense regarding Anupama’s actions concerning Pakhi and Adhik.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has achieved remarkable success by securing the top spot in TRP ratings. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Adhik Mehta, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and more. Audiences can enjoy this daily soap airing from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM on Star Plus. Additionally, the show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.