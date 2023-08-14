Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Manisha Rani Gets Music Video Offer From Tony Kakkar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became very popular due to the constant entertainment provided by the contestants and the loyal fan base they earned. Manisha Rani became a sensation on the show owing to her cheerful nature and bonding with fellow contestants. Ahead of the grand finale this season, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur entertained the audience with a live performance. As Tony Kakkar performed on stage, Manisha Rani was seen shaking with the singer. Later, she was also given a lucrative offer on the show.

Manisha Rani was seen dancing to one of the singer’s most popular songs Dheeme Dheeme. Eventually, after a spectacular performance, Tony Kakkar praises her and says that he will feature her in his music video after the show ends. This offer made Manisha very happy.

It is party mode on in the house, with Tony Kakkar rocking at the #BBOTT2 Concert!🎉Watch this performance in tonight’s episode of #BiggBossOTT2 at 9 pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan@tonykakkar pic.twitter.com/bYZ9XyPEGb — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 13, 2023

Asees Kaur had kicked off the concert, and Manisha took over the stage soon after, capturing the audience’s attention. Manisha’s beautiful dance with Elvish Yadav was yet another highlight of the episode. Further, Manisha and Bebika Durve were seen dancing together while the other housemates enjoyed themselves as well.

Eventually, as the grand finale is slated to take place tonight, once the performances were over, Bigg Boss announced that the 24-hour live streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has now been stopped. On the last day, the housemates were seen chatting about how much fun they’ve had in the house, the fact that they’ll miss each other, and all that happens inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale will stream on JioCinema at 9 PM tonight. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav are the show’s top five finalists. Salman Khan, the host of this popular reality show will announce the winner. Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are slated to make a special appearance at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. They’ll be on stage alongside Salman Khan. The dynamic duo are expected to launch a song from their upcoming film Dream Girl 2 and will be seen performing with the finalists. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and received a two-week extension to its immense popularity.