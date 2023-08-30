Dheeraj Dhoopar Continues To Shoot For Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 Despite Injury

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be back on the TV screen in a new role. Much to the delight of his fans, the actor has been roped in as the lead of the much-anticipated sequel to the popular show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Dheeraj will be seen opposite Amandeep Sidhu in the upcoming season. Reportedly, while shooting for the show, the actor suffered a grave injury, but this did not prevent him from staying dedicated to his work.

Speaking to ETimes about the injury, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “Getting injured or falling sick while shooting is a part of life for an actor, and for me, work always comes first. Though the injury was a painful one I did not let it affect my performance in any way. This has not happened to me for the first time; I have been injured on the set before, but I make it a point to deliver no matter what."

Earlier, shedding some light on his character and the new show, Dheeraj told the portal, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava. This opportunity brings a new wave of excitement as I step into a role that is both challenging and completely different from my previous endeavours. As an actor, pushing boundaries is what keeps the journey thrilling, and this role promises just that."

The first season of Saubhagyavati Bhava starred famous names in the television industry like Harshad Chopra, Sriti Jha, and Karanvir Bohra. Amandeep, who will now be seen reprising a similar role as Sriti in the upcoming season, told the portal, “Sriti is a senior actress, and I have loved watching her shows. I remember watching Saubhagyavati with my mom when it used to air in 2011. I feel so proud to have been chosen to play the lead role opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar."

Saubhagyavati Bhava was a famous social drama television show that ran on the former channel Life OK from December 18, 2011, to January 18, 2013. It was produced by UTV Software Communications and Trishula Productions. The show focused on a woman’s battle to save herself from her obsessive, abusive husband. Reportedly, Karanvir Bohra will also be seen in a pivotal role in the second season, which will air on Star Bharat.

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He later rose to fame with shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Sherdill Shergill and others. Soon he will also make his OTT debut with Taltubaaz.