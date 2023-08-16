Hina Khan Suffers Foot Injury On The Sets Of Shinda Shinda No Papa

Hina Khan is gearing up for her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Shinda Shinda No Papa. She will be starring alongside Gippy Grewal. However, amidst her hectic schedule, the actress suffered a foot injury. She updated her fans by posting an image on her Instagram Stories, revealing her foot wrapped securely in a crepe bandage. She captioned the photo with: “Meri Kismet".

Hina Khan also shared another snapshot hugging her mother and resting well. A plate of homemade food was also placed in front of them. “MOM, missed you so much," she wrote.

Previously, after a hectic schedule in Chandigarh, Hina Khan surprised her mother on returning home. Sharing a video, she wrote, “So my mom sleeps very early.. didn’t tell her m coming, came around 11:30 and sneaked in the house quietly at night.. she had no idea m in the house.. surprised her in the morning, look at her priceless reaction..meri Bholi maa. she went to the door first. Don’t bother about my foot..its ok."

The video captured the actress navigating the living area, though it was evident that moving around with her injured leg posed a significant challenge. Once her mother saw her, she was emotional and also inquired about her foot. Displaying courage, the actress assured her mother that the injury was minor and not a cause for concern.

Hina Khan took to Instagram on Monday to announce the release date of her forthcoming Punjabi film. The actress has published a poster for the film, with the caption, “Shinda Shinda No Papa Worldwide Releasing On May 10th, 2024."

Last month, the actress posted a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of the film on her Instagram handle. Gippy and Hina can be seen going hand in hand in the shot. The actress is dressed in brilliant pink traditional attire, while the Punjabi actor is dressed all in black.

Hina Khan is noted for her exceptional talent. She rose to fame with the acclaimed Star Plus series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which made her a household name. Notably, she played significant roles in critically acclaimed productions such as Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 propelling her career forward. She has also worked in several films, such as Hacked, Unlock, and Lines, among others.