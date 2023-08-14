Jad Hadid Wants To 'Marry' Bigg Boss OTT 2's Akanksha Puri: 'I Was Smitten By Her'

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been a roller coaster ride for the contestants. One contestant who consistently managed to keep the spotlight on himself was Jad Hadid. From kissing Akanksha Puri to “pulling his pants" in front of Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid often made headlines during his stint. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, the model confessed his desire to marry Akanksha Puri and shared how he felt when Salman Khan scolded him.

“I only flirted with her and why wouldn’t I want to marry her? Have you looked at her? I would be waiting for that to happen! I was that smitten by her,” Jad confessed.

When asked about Salman Khan’s criticism and his response to them, Jad expressed, “I had done something wrong and hence, he picked on me. He did guide me whenever I was wrong and made me understand." He further appreciated Salman Khan’s honesty and found his criticism helpful in his growth.

Jad also confronted allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female contestants, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. He clarified that he never touched anyone inappropriately. He questioned the double standard regarding his actions, noting that when he hugged Avinash, no one raised concerns or made a fuss, prompting him to wonder why a different standard was applied when he interacted with female contestants.

The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has only grown with time. The show’s concept of housing contestants under constant CCTV surveillance has brought out intense emotions, friendships, conflicts, and challenges as they compete for the winner’s title. Streaming on JioCinema, the show has garnered a massive global audience. As the grand finale approaches, the excitement has reached its peak. The final five contestants - Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt - are all set to battle it out for the coveted title. With the drama-filled journey coming to an end, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.