Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir's Dance Moves Will Make Your Jaw Drop

In an Instagram reel shared by Viral Bhayani, the talented model-turned-actress, Soundous Moufakir, who is also a contestant in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, was seen rehearsing intricate dance steps. Clad in a stylish black bralette and fitted bicycle shorts, Soundous showcased her impressive dance skills alongside a few other female dancers.

“Filmy choreography is the best," says the caption of the video. The background of the video looks like a dance studio and a dance instructor can be heard counting while teaching the steps.

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the reel was shared, comments started pouring in from her fans and admirers. While some comments appreciated her dance moves, others talked about how beautiful she looked while doing her work.

“Aaaah kk becomes 100x times more hotter because of soundous..she’s the only beautiful contestant of this season," read a comment.

Soundous Moufakir has gained widespread appreciation for her role as Razia in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kerala Story’. Her rise to fame began with her victory in Splitsvilla X4 and her participation in MTV Roadies. Her unique style and engaging persona have garnered her a substantial fanbase that resonates with her creativity and wit, evident in her online presence. Soundous won Splitsvilla X4 along with Delhi-based Hamid Barkzi.

However, her journey hasn’t been without challenges. In an interview with ETimes TV, Soundous candidly shared her struggles and the hardships she faced in her earlier reality TV stints. She revealed that she hadn’t been paid for her appearances on Roadies and Splitsvilla, even utilizing her personal savings during those times.

Soundous’s story extends beyond her entertainment career. With an MBA background and a previous role as a financial analyst, she ventured into modelling, co-founding the travel business Trips Exotica in 2017 with her friends, which unfortunately, she couldn’t contribute to, for long.

Beyond her on-screen endeavours, Soundous is a poet at heart, frequently sharing her self-written poems on her active social media platforms. Her presence is felt on Instagram and Facebook, where she regularly treats her followers to dance videos and glimpses into her life. Her self-titled YouTube channel further showcases her multi-faceted talents.

After seeing the Instagram reel, Soundous’s fans are excited to know what’s cooking in her life and more details about her upcoming ventures.