Megha Chakraborty To Quit Imlie Post The Generation Leap? Find Out

Imlie has managed to capture the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline. Even after a generation leap and the exit of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan, the show continued to dominate the TRP charts. The new star cast of Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. However, recent weeks have seen a dip in TRP ratings, prompting the show’s creators to take another generation leap. Reports also suggest the lead actress Megha Chakraborty who plays Imlie has decided to bid farewell to the show post-leap.

Sources close to India Forums revealed that there will be a tragic twist coming up in the love story of Imlie and Atharva. A bomb blast will completely change their storyline, leading to a tearful goodbye for these beloved characters and the Rana family. However, amidst this tragedy, Imlie and Atharva’s daughter, Kairi, will survive the explosion. The story will continue as Anu escapes with Kairi to the city of Varanasi. The show’s sets are undergoing a significant transformation which will aim to engage the audience in the eagerly awaited new chapter of the show.

The sources further revealed that the cast is already shooting the final phase of the show. The generation leap brings along fresh faces to grace our screens as the show moves ahead. Actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao have been approached for the new leads of the show. Speaking to ETimes TV, Sai Ketan shared, “I am in talks with the makers of Imlie. Hopefully, I will be back on screen. The makers have made Imlie interesting. The first-generation leap worked well. I look forward to the second one."

Sai Ketan Rao was last seen in the Star Plus show Chashni, which premiered in March 2023. He has also made appearances in other series, including Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, as well as several Telugu films and web series.

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan had made their mark as the lead actors of the show. However, in August 2022, Imlie took a significant leap of 20 years, introducing actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty as the new leads.