Not Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan Is The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching toward the end. On Wednesday, contestant Abhishek Malhan defeated Pooja Bhatt in a task and came out as the first finalist of the show. After the final task was cancelled, the makers of Bigg Boss 2 introduced family week with a twist. In the BB Hotel task, each member has to give a star to another contestant who according to them did a brilliant job on the show. Two contenders who will get a maximum number of stars will be the contenders in the captaincy task. After the task, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan got three and two stars respectively.

Bhatt and Malhan geared up for the task that would decide the first finalist of this season. In the task, Bhatt and Malhan had to fill their baskets with fruits. Whoever got more number fruits would win the ticket to the finale. The highest number of fruits was collected by Abhishek. He won the task and emerged as the first finalist and last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

During the family week, Abhishek’s mother entered the show to meet him. The mother and son duo became emotional about seeing each other. She told Abhishek that he is doing wonderful and that she never knew that the boy could do so well. She said that the guy who never washed his own plate could do so much work.

This week Aashika Bhatia got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She stayed inside the house for two weeks. However, she supported the decision of her eviction. She said that people who were there in the house since the beginning have left the house before her, but she was a wild card entry. She said that Manisha was in the house before her and that’s why she had more connections and she is saved. People connected with her more as she said that she is here for two weeks.

Before Aashika Bhatia, Cyrus Broacha, Puneest Superstar, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Aliya Siddique got evicted from the show. Meanwhile, the contestants who are left on the show are Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve.