Pooja Bhatt’s Birthday Note For Sadak Co-Star Deepak Tijori Screams Friendship Goals

Pooja Bhatt, who soared to fame through her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has maintained her connections with friends and colleagues. Recently, she expressed her warm wishes to her friend and former co-star Deepak Tijori on his birthday in a heartfelt note. The actress emphasised the importance of having true friendships in our lives. Accompanied by a selfie with Deepak Tijori, Pooja’s heartfelt message read, “In a world of temporary equations, here’s to a permanent friendship.. one that goes beyond time, space, hits, flops, & all of the other trappings of fame & infamy. Happy Birthday Deepak Tijori You make my life richer by being part of it. I love you. For now & forever more. "

Deepak Tijori was clearly touched by the birthday note. He went into the comment section and thanked Pooja. Deepak wrote, “Love u more and forever more." Deepak Tijori is well-known in the Hindi film industry. He has played significant roles in movies such as Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ghulam, and Baadshah. Reportedly, he rose to prominence after being cast in the love drama film Aashiqui by Pooja Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt. Deepak and Pooja worked together in Sadak. Other films where the two collaborated include Jaanam and Pehla Nasha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Eventually, Deepak Tijori also donned the director’s hat and made the 2006 film Tom, Dick, and Harry. Interestingly, like Pooja, he also has a connection with Bigg Boss. He participated in Bigg Boss 1 which aired in 2006.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt emerged as the fourth runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her stint in the show, the actress opened up a lot about her struggles and the challenges she faced in her life. One of them was her relationship with her former husband, Manish Makhija. On the show, she mentioned that after the divorce, “I wanted myself back, but what did I do after that to hide my pain when it’s an 11-year-old relationship? It was called off suddenly, and it felt like death, but people ask if you are ok and people prefer you say so. And later, you go and hide behind alcohol because the bottle delivers. Then I thought that I wanted to set myself free and find myself, but I drilled myself more into a bad zone."

Prior to Bigg Boss, Pooja Bhatt was seen in shows like Bombay Begums, Chup: Revenge of the Artist and others.