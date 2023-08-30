Rupali Ganguly’s Special Dinner With Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Stars, Leaves Fans Excited For Reunion

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai continues to enjoy a cult status despite going off air years ago. Renowned names like Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar appeared in the comedy series directed by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. A few members of the cast recently met for dinner. Rupali shared a glimpse of this meeting on her social media handle, and fans couldn’t keep calm after witnessing this reunion.

Rupali Ganguly shared a reel from her recent meet-up with Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The video starts with Rupali walking into the restaurant and hugging Satish and Rajesh as they greet her. Later, Ratna Pathak also joins them. The actors then engage in a lively discussion before posing for photos. “Some friendships last a lifetime!!" wrote Rupali in the caption.

Fans were quite excited to see them together and showed that happiness in the comments. One fan wrote, “Caught in 42 secs …so so happy to see Sarabhai family together after so long.." Another user said, Wow, this is best things I saw! The reunion of SVS is always the best thing to watch." Interestingly, one of them also pointed out Ratna Pathak’s heartfelt gesture towards Rupali Ganguly to ward off an evil eye and said, “Maya Sarabhai be like: finally Monisha sophisticated ho hi gayi isiliye Nazar utaar rahi thi."

This was also a reference to the show’s concept, where Ratna Pathak was an elite woman and often made fun of Rupali, who played the middle-class Monisha.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai started in 2004 and ended in 2006. Amid fan demands, the show was rebooted in 2017 as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2. Some time back, Rupali Ganguly expressed her interest in a one-time special episode of Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. In a report by ETimes, she was quoted as saying, “The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast is like family. We have a Sarabhai group, and everybody knows what’s going on in each other’s lives. Like all viewers, I would also love to have another season. When we did season 2 in 2017 (‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2’), Monisha (her character) Sahil (played by Sumeet Raghavan) ko chhod ke chali gayi thi. So, I feel there has to be a closure. Just like ‘Friends’, we can have a special one-off episode-itna toh banta hai!"

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is ruling the small screen with her show Anupamaa, which has a massive fan following and viewership.