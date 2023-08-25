Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Neeti Mohan On Her Audition Days: 'Missing A Beat Doesn't Mean You're Not A Good Singer'

Among a slew of singing reality shows that have been produced by different channels over the years, one programme that has gained a lot of reputation and popularity is Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This renowned show is all set to launch this weekend. This year, the panel of judges includes Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and Aditya Narayan, who returns as the host of the show. While aspirants from across the country have auditioned for a spot on the show, a select few have managed to charm the judges with their passion for singing. Reportedly, Aakarshit Wadhwan from Amritsar is one such competitor, whose version of Dil Haara not only captivated them but also compelled Neeti Mohan to recall her audition days.

A report by India Forums quoted Neeti Mohan as saying, “Missing a beat or two at the beginning is something I completely understand, because everyone has a fear of presenting themselves in front of cameras on stage for the first time. Just like you, I have given auditions at the start of my career and sometimes when you miss a song’s beats, it doesn’t mean you are not a good singer. The trick lies in holding fort, not losing your confidence and making up for it in the course of your performance. You did that beautifully and blew us away with your rendition."

She also praised the aspirant, saying that they could detect a little hesitation at the beginning of his performance because he was the first contender, but she appreciated that Aakarshit overcame his fear and performed the rest of the song with all his heart. Neeti Mohan added, “I love your voice and it is evident that you have been learning music since your childhood."

Neeti Mohan had previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in 2022. Taking about joining the judges panel this year Neeti Mohan told Tellychakkar, “I am thrilled to be part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise once again as a judge. The show has a remarkable legacy of discovering exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to this journey and ready to discover the next singing sensation." She further added that this season entails a special initiative in which the top-performing singers will get a chance to record an original song produced by Zee Music Company before the season ends.