Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh-starrer Malli Pelli To Be Released On This Date

The power couple Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Pavitra Lokesh, who recently tied the wedding knot, are all set to feature in the upcoming film Malli Pelli. Written and directed by MS Raju, the film also stars Jayasudha and Ananya Nagalla in the leading roles. Backed by Naresh himself under the banner Vijaya Krishna Movies, the film is all set to release on the silver screens on May 26, this year. Actors Sarathbabu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagalla and Roshan will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Based on the real-life drama of Naresh and his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi, the film also has a Kannada version which is expected to release on the same date. As revealed by the actor, the film is going to portray the love leading to the second marriage in a couple’s life. While music has been composed by Suresh Bobblli, the cinematography of the film has been taken care of by MN Bal Reddy.

Shot in both Telugu and Kannada, the teaser of the film garnered huge traction from the audience. It received over six million views on the video. Check out the film’s poster here:

The caption of the poster reads, “Life goes in a Full Circle. #Malli Pelli Releasing in Worldwide Theatres on May 26th. Let’s start the celebrations with some crazy updates." In the poster of the film, celebrity couple Naresh and Pavitra can be seen embracing each other.

Pavitra Lokesh is best known for films including Race Gurram, iSmart Shankar, Red and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. Some of her noteworthy movies include Neetho, Dhamaka, Veetla Vishesham, Sathyam, Pogaru and Evaru. The actress made her debut with the 1996 movie Nammoora Mandara Hoove. Now, she is all set to feature in upcoming films including Siren, Redhills Highway and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Naresh is going to be seen in the upcoming releases including Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Telisinavaallu and Samajavaragamana. Earlier, the actor and Pavitra worked together in films such as Ramarao on Duty, Middle-Class Abbayi, Andaru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali and Happy Wedding, among others.

