Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Virupaksha Earns Rs 9.15 Crore On Saturday; Deets Inside

Sai Dharam Tej’s horror-thriller Virupaksha has impressed viewers. His fans dub it a paisa-wasool entertainer. Despite being released on the same day as Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie did well in the Telugu market. According to the data aggregation website Sacnilk’s report, Virupaksha brought in Rs 7.40 crore on its first day. The movie experienced an upward trend and saw a 23% increase on Saturday. On this day, Virupaksha collected Rs 9.50 crore. In two days, it made Rs 16 crore. Sai Dharam Tej beat his record, in terms of comparison with his last release Republic (2021), which made almost Rs 5 crore in its first two days of release.

Not only moviegoers, but industry insiders have also praised Virupaksha. Actor Adivi Sesh tweeted a lengthy letter of recommendation and admiration for Virupaksha and wrote, “LOVED Virupaksha! Superbly entertaining film. Please dub this into all major Indian languages urgently! This NEEDS to be an All-Indian film.” He further tweeted, “Sai Dharam Tej, Brooo urgent ga kalisi I’ll give you a massive hug. Samyuktha is stunning in her role! WHAT craft you have brought through all the amazing technicians? The core idea is great & the screenplay from Sukumar Writings is MASTERFUL. Biggest congratulations to SVCC officials to back such a unique and grand vision. Congratulations Prasad garu & Baapi garu."

LOVED #Virupaksha ! Superbly entertaining film. Please dub this into all major Indian languages urgently! 💫. This NEEDS to be an All Indian film. @IamSaiDharamTej Brooo ❤️ urgent ga kalisi I’ll give you a massive hug. @iamsamyuktha_ Is stunning in her role! @karthikdandu86… pic.twitter.com/dXtSRur5C0— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 22, 2023

Sacnilk predicts that Virupaksha will make above Rs 9 crore on Sunday as well. According to the forecast, Virupaksha will earn about Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend.

The screenplay for the movie Virupaksha was written by Pushpa director Sukumar and the film is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu.

The movie’s success can be due to its terrifying horror premise and Karthik Varma Dandu’s excellent direction. Its popularity has also been attributed to the excellent cast, which features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and actors like Ajay, Rajasekhar Aningi, Brahmaji, Rajeev Kanakala, Koushik Mahata, and Sunil in key roles.

Ajaneesh Loknath composed the soundtrack for the film, and Shamdat Sainudeen was in charge of the photography. The film was edited by Navin Nooli. The film’s scary horror premise, superb cast, and top-notch technical crew have all contributed to its success at the box office.

