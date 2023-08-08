After Change in Coaches, Tsitsipas Hopes for Calmer Environment

Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope that the change in coaches will pay dividends in the ATP Toronto Masters, this week.

The Greek star who is also ranked fourth has laid down the law to his father and long-time coach, Apostolos who has now handed over the reins to Greek-Australian Mark Philippoussis who is also a former US Open finalist.

Tsitsipas relegated his parents to concerned members of his travelling party at the bigger events.

This week’s fourth seed at the first of two Masters events prior to the August 28 start of the US Open spelt out his new team order after arrival following his title run at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Tsitsipas made a breakthrough in Canada in 2018, finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old Greek made it clear that all coaching will now be handled by Philippoussis in the hopes his at-times chaotic player box dynamic will calm down..

“(I gave) my father some time off," Tsitsipas said. “He hasn’t had time off since I was 12 years old.

“For him, it’s very healthy to take some time away from the court and feel refreshed again.

“Of course I love him and I want him to be part of that journey that we have built together — he’s not going anywhere. He’s still with us, and he’s still there following our path and journey."

Tsitsipas said that with his parent no longer acting as coaches he’s hoping for “much more tranquillity and calmness in the air when I’m competing."

The Greek star was well-known for loudly engaging with his father on the court during matches while his mother often had to leave the player box, unable to watch during tense moments.

“Parents can get emotional sometimes and I completely understand that," he said. “I can imagine how difficult it can be at times seeing your child give it their all and to be going through so much during a match."

Tsitsipas said Philippoussis, 46, has “been through a lot of moments in his career that he can identify and capture better.

“He’s an incredible human being. He has helped me a lot and has been there for me. Even when people didn’t see him around, he has been there behind closed doors."

On a day whose start was delayed by rain, 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini lined up a second-round encounter with fellow Italian and seventh seed Yannik Sinner.

Berrettini, who has suffered for more than a year with various injuries, defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3, striking 24 winners while breaking four times.

Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti advanced past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1 while Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Zhang Zhizhen 7-5, 6-4.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in his tennis heaven with the summer hardcourt season.

The world number three is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open.

“I feel great on the hardcourt, my game suits it," Medvedev said. “But it’s easy to lose also — there are so many guys who want to win."

Medvedev, with 20 career titles, has earned half of them on his preferred outdoor hardcourts.

The winner of the Canadian trophy two years ago has already had a weekend practice hit with top rival Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion who heads the field.