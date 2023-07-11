CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain UpdatesOMG 2 TeaserWest Bengal Panchayat ElectionShah Rukh KhanAsia Cup 2023
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina Causes Major Upset As She Defeats Swiatek To Enter SF
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2023: Svitolina Causes Major Upset As She Defeats Swiatek To Enter SF

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:30 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Elina Svitolina rejoices following her win against Iga Swiatek. (Credit: AFP)

Elina Svitolina rejoices following her win against Iga Swiatek. (Credit: AFP)

The Ukrainian swept the World No.1 Swiatek in three sets to make her way to her second Wimbledon semi-finals.

Elina Svitolina caused a major upset as she defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon.

Svitolina, who returned to tour after a maternity break, seemed in complete control as she put down the Polish Swiatek in three sets of 5-7 7-6 2-6.

Swiatek, who was the overwhelming favourite to clinch the title this year, looked in sublime form early in the first set, but it did not take long for the Ukrainian to bring the heat to the World No.1 and take over the match completely.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April, has now reached the semifinals of Wimbledon for the second time in four years.

(More to follow…)

Tags:
  1. elina svitolina
  2. Iga Swiatek
  3. tennis
  4. Wimbledon 2023
first published:July 11, 2023, 21:27 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 21:30 IST