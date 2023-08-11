Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's Father Says 'Not Possible' For Her To Love Elvish Yadav; Here's Why

When Manisha Rani set foot on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage, she established that she loves to flirt for fun. She has been flirting with co-contestants since the first day. Recently, Manisha took it up a notch higher by saying that she is in love with Elvish Yadav. However, she soon clarified that she was only joking. Following this, her father Pramod Kumar has now said in an interview that she is only teasing Elvish as part of the “fun and game".

Speaking to ETimes, Manisha’s father said, “It’s all fun and games and it shouldn’t be taken otherwise. She is just teasing Elvish. It is not possible that she will fall in love with him. Aap sooraj ke saamne deepak jalayenge toh accha thodi lagega… aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi baat nahi (It won’t look good if you show light to the Sun. Will she fall in love just like that? There is no such thing). It is a big thing to fall in love and in real life it is not possible to fall in love like this."

Pramod added that even as a child, Manish was very naughty and loved to tease people. She would often get in trouble with the adults by playing pranks on them. He also said that she would always try to make people laugh.

Pramod further shared that Manisha faced a lot of problems growing up, including her mother leaving when she was very young. “We have gone through a very tough time in life. I can’t describe the difficulties we have faced. But Manisha was very sure about what she wanted to do in life and we understood her dreams," he told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Elvish has often asked Manisha to keep her flirting in control. He has also expressed that he has a girlfriend and feels uncomfortable when she tries to make him kiss her picture, even for fun. However, Manisha has always succumbed to her habit, not paying heed to Elvish’s multiple requests.

When Manisha suddenly confessed her love for Elvish, she quickly clarified that she was only joking. However, after observing her behaviour, other housemates began to tease her that she was lying about joking. This led to some one-note discussions between Manisha and Elvish.

In one such discussion, Hindustan Times quoted Manisha as saying, “You must be thinking that I love you. However, I do not have any feelings for you in my heart. I am just doing it all for entertainment. We are friends. I keep our friendship much beyond this game (of Bigg Boss OTT 2). Therefore, I hope that you do not take any wrong inferences from all the teasing that I do with you."

Elvish replied, “You have been spending so much time with us. You have seen so much, but you do not understand that no one is questioning your character. Being emotional is not wrong, but you need to keep your emotions in check."

Manisha and Elvish are both among the top five contestants on the show, racing towards the finale scheduled to air next week on August 14. Other contestants fighting for the trophy include Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve.