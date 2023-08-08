iPhone 14 Available At A Big Discount In Flipkart Sale; Get Up To Rs 61,000 In Exchange

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone in August, now is a good time to do so. The iPhone 14 is currently on sale at Flipkart with a significant discount. While the next iPhone 15 series is expected to be released next month in September, if you need a new phone right away, the current discount could prove to be a good deal.

Here’s How the Deal Works:

The iPhone 14 is now available for a flat price of Rs 68,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which is a discount of Rs 10,901 from its sticker price of Rs 79,990. To make the deal even sweeter, users can get a maximum discount of Rs 1250 if they have an ICICI bank credit card, bringing the discounted price down to Rs 67,749.

You can buy the iPhone 14 for the listed price, but you can get up to Rs 61,000 for your old phone if you are willing to trade it in. For example, we checked with our iPhone 12 Mini and were offered Rs 23,100 if the phone was in “flawless" condition when we handed it over.

If you have an iPhone 13, you can get up to Rs 39,350 in exchange. If you have a device that is worth Rs 61,000, you can buy the iPhone 14 128GB model for just Rs 6,749. However, if you have a device that is worth Rs 61,000, it is unlikely that you would want to exchange it. Additionally, Apple’s own iPhone 14 Pro Max (MRP Rs 1,39,900) is only worth Rs 43,500 in exchange.

Should You Buy?

If you need a new phone right now, the iPhone 14 is a good option at an effective price of Rs 67,749. However, if you can wait a month or two, we recommend waiting for the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to have several new features—including the Dynamic Island and USB-C as the default charging port.