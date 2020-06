All-New 2020 Honda City Review (First Drive) - Classy, Fun-to-Drive and Everything in Between

Jun 30, 2020 02:21 PM IST Auto Auto Share

Honda City, the mid-size sedan is the longest running nameplate in India with 22 years of continuous sales in India. Over the years, Honda City has gained name and fame for itself, making it one of the most recognized and trustworthy cars of India. Honda will soon be launching the all-new 5th gen City in India soon and ahead of the launch, we got a chance to test drive the car. Here's our review of the all-new 2020 Honda City.