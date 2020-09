Kia Sonet Review (First Drive): Upcoming Compact SUV With Heart and Mind At Right Place

Sep 11, 2020 07:51 PM IST Auto Auto Share

A few weeks back we brought you our first look review of the hotly anticipated and newest compact SUV in the country - the Kia Sonet and now as promised, we are back again, this time to talk about how good is this urban small SUV to drive. The third car from Kia after Seltos and Carnival, Sonet is short for Social Networking, and the car competes in highly competitive compact SUV segment. Here's our First Drive Review: