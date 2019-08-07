Take the pledge to vote

Sushma Swaraj Helping Pakistanis Get Medical Visas is Why She's Being Hailed Across Border

Aug 07, 2019 04:27 PM IST Buzz Buzz
On Tuesday, Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise shook the nation to its very core. The former Minister of External Affairs was 67 and suffered a massive cardiac arrest later in the day; she was rushed to AIIMS where she was declared dead. Since then, condolences have been pouring in from every nook and cranny of the world. After all, Swaraj was one of India's most beloved political leaders.

Swaraj didn't just talk the talk, but also walked the walk. To say that she was the true embodiment of "public service" would be an understatement; warm and compassionate, Swaraj always made it a point to aid those in distress - irrespective of their nationality. Suffice to say, she struck a chord with the young and old alike in India.

Naturally, social media has been flooded with heartfelt messages about how her death marks the end of a golden era in Indian politics.

While some Pakistanis on Twitter posted vile tweets on Swaraj, others pointed out that Swaraj never took nationality into account when it came to helping people in need. In November 2017, a Pakistani Twitter user named @BakhshSajida tweeted to Swaraj asking for a medical visa so that he could get his wife treated in a hospital in Haryana. On the very same day, Swaraj replied to the tweet and assured him that a medical visa would be granted.








In October of the same year, a Twitter user named @shiraz_hira tweeted to Sushma Swaraj asking her for help regarding her daughter's open-heart surgery. In no time, Swaraj replied, "we are giving visa for the open heart surgery of your one year old daughter Shireen Shiraz in India."







In 2017, another Twitter user named Danish Memon tweeted to Swaraj asking her for help regarding a medical visa for his nine-year-old daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. As always, Swaraj was quick to respond and ensured that he received the help he desperately required.







Swaraj gave due importance to every issue that was placed before her. In August 2017, a Pakistani woman who had married into an Indian family asked for help regarding her visa. In a tweet, she wrote, "Respected @SushmaSwaraj ji, i am India's daughter-in-law-to-be from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. I have applied for visa at @IndiaInPakistan."



Many times, Swaraj has gone out of her way to help anyone who has asked for her help and these tweets, which continue to uphold her legacy, are proof.

