25 Years Of DDLJ | SRK And Kajol Share Special Tribute Posts To Commemorate The Films Release

Oct 20, 2020 10:14 PM IST India India Share

One of Indian cinema’s iconic movies, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge tuned 25 on October 20, 2020. The love story of Raj and Simran immortalised the pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on the silver screen.