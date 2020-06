Corona warriors | Holding The Front | Episode 2 Promo

Some of our Warriors have taken on the challenge to not only save the infected but also to protect the healthy around them. Just like the brave, dedicated policemen on duty, always standing tall. Or the selfless ambulance drivers, ready to answer the call. Here are their stories, lest we forget. #CoronaWarriors #HoldingTheFront with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Anand Narasimhan