Corona Warriors | Holding The Front | Promo Episode 4

Jun 30, 2020 06:10 PM IST India India Share

During the pandemic, Warriors have risen up in every walk of life. Just like pilots, who risked their own health to fly to all corners of the globe to bring stranded Indians home. Take a peek into the lives of those for whom the call of duty is above everything else, those who never hesitate to overcome obstacles. Watch the Latest stories of Corona Warriors and be inspired, Sanday at 10:30 PM. Only on CNN New18.



#CNNNews18 #CoronaWarriors #HoldingTheFront #KareenaKapoorKhan #IndiaFightsCOVID19