Corona Warriors | Holding The Front | Promo Episode 7

Jul 07, 2020 02:41 AM IST India India Share

You might not expect them to be part of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, but some Warriors don't need an invitation! For them, the need to help and protect others comes from a place deep within - a place we hope to get a peek into, as we tell their stories to you. Watch the Latest stories of Corona Warriors and be inspired, Saturday Only on CNN New18.



For Previous Episode & stories Log on to - https://www.news18.com/corona-warriors/ #CNNNews18 #CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #HoldingTheFront With Anand Narasimhan



