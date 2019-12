Do Cops Have A Licence To Kill?

After the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad which led to a nationwide outcry over the security of women. The local police arrested four men for the alleged crime. But on December 6, during the recreation of the crime scene, the four men tried to elope when the cops opened fire. This led to a debate on whether cops have the licence to kill.