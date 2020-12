‘Funny Boy’ Tries To Build Bridges Of Solidarity: Deepa Mehta

Dec 12, 2020 10:08 PM IST India India Share

In this exclusive interaction with News18's Divya Pal, filmmaker Deepa Mehta talks about what Oscar nomination for Funny Boy means to her, shares her views on the casting controversy of the film and explains why actors Siddharth Suryanarayan, R Madhavan & Parvathy couldn't do the film. The film was recently premiered at I-View Festival.

-