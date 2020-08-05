Kajol Proves She Can Excel At Multiple Things And It Includes Sharing Shocking Revelations About Her Films With Ease

Kajol may have done just about 33 films (special appearances not included) in the last 28 years in the Indian film industry, but she has had a glittering career graph. From being classy to dramatic to menacing and hilarious on the big screen, Kajol has invariably proved that she indeed is the star from whom we expect only the best. Honestly speaking, it isn’t just her performance that we expect to be first-rate. Her ability to opt for the best scripts, work with the best directors are as superior and helped her outdo the role of an artiste to define the film industry. Her fans take note of every little move that Kajol makes. The fame, the appreciation that she still enjoys has been an offshoot of her grit, self-confidence and calibre.



Born to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and legendary actress Tanuja, Kajol kicked off her journey in the world of showbiz with Bekhudi (1992). Even though her debut didn’t set the cash registers ringing at the box office, Kajol grabbed everyone’s attention next year with Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Baazigar (1993). The film wasn’t just her first blockbuster, but also brought together her legendary pairing with Shah Rukh Khan to the fore.



Her next Yeh Dillagi (1994), which also featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, strengthened her position as a star. Such was the impact of her performance that she even bagged a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Lead Role).



But the year 1995 came across as the turning point of her career. For the star jodi SRK-Kajol featured in massively popular films Karan Arjun (1995) & Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Agreed, Karan Arjun almost begged the fans to suspend their disbelief when it came to reincarnation, but it also helped Kajol expand her fan base. Despite performing dance moves in popular track ‘Jaati Hoon Main’ which can only be described as annoying, Kajol won hearts. And Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge catapulted both SRK and Kajol into instant eminence. Even though Kajol revealed in an interview later that she could never agree with Simran on the fact that she’d have to seek parents’ permission to travel among other things, she invested in the director’s vision and helped her character come across as both relatable and likeable. If the film inspired fashion and found several takers for its modern yet traditional take on bonds, Simran shaped the depiction of the Indian youth who was becoming global, but was filled with respect, emotions and love. DDLJ also established Kajol and SRK as the romantic and celebrated on-screen couples in the history of Indian cinema. The jodi continued to impress fans with blockbusters Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and My Name is Khan (2010).



In 1998, Kajol also appeared in Tanuja Chandra’s Dushman which had a simple storyline, but a lasting impact. It showed Kajol in superb form, both as a career-oriented twin who is killed and as the avenger. The film also marked the debut of Ashutosh Rana as the villain. He exuded threat that still remains unforgettable.



In 2017, Kajol was seen in a Tamil film VIP 2 Lalkar, which was also released in Hindi language. Director Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP2 Lalkar wasn’t just poorly written, but also badly made. It was a film that used gender politics mindlessly. In fact, politics played in such a manner that the viewers were immediately transported to a whole new dominion of nonsensical wonder. But Kajol was thankfully entertaining. Having watched female leads who are meant to be kind-heartened, it was interesting to watch Kajol play a snooty CEO. A bit rough around the edges, her character Vasundhara was meant to be rough, gruff and difficult to handle, and she managed to achieve it.



