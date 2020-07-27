10 of Kriti Sanon's Super Relatable Statements

Jul 27, 2020 09:21 AM IST India India Share

There is no denying the fact that nepotism has deterred outsiders from seeking a sense of being at home in the Indian film industry. Since they don’t have any backing or connection in the industry, they have to wait longer to get the much-awaited debut, their aptitude remains unacknowledged at awards shows, and have no option but to accept being replaced by a non-talented star kid in big banner Bollywood projects. Despite the favouritism that exists in the showbiz industry, there has been one actor – Kriti Sanon – who has carved space for herself.



Born and brought up in Delhi, Kriti is indeed a success story in more ways than one. The spirited actress, had studied engineering because her parents wanted her to have a backup plan, all to make sure she was safe if her career in films didn’t do well. But the actress was determined “ki meri life mei kabhi bhi plan b ki option nahi thi”. Because she knew what the formula is to be a successful star. But she also knew it wasn’t easy to crack the formula. That’s why she made perseverance the foundation of her success formula. She kicked off her career with Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Interestingly, this was also the year when she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti. Even though she had a harebrained role, her understanding of the craft was evident. That’s precisely why she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.



In the last six years, Sanon has balanced films like Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. But what remains appreciative about Sanon is how she has remained in full control of her movie choices. Just when people thought she was getting pigeonholed in glam roles, she was seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi in which she played a determined girl from a small town looking do better things in life. It was undoubtedly one of the most fleshed-out roles. And quite evidently, she did just about everything to make her part believable and strike a chord with the viewers. Her next outing Luka Chupi, set in Mathura and Gwalior too had her display her acting chops. She not only did full justice to her role as a confident girl but also proved she is one of the talented actresses to watch out for. As she turns a year older, we wish her more women-centric films, many more powerful roles.