Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao | 7 Success Tips Rajkummar Rao Swears By

Aug 31, 2020 10:37 AM IST India India Share

The first time Rajkummar Rao made his appearance on the big screen, he played a young man (Adarsh Yadav) in Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ (2010) who fakes a fling with a saleswoman at a shopping store, shoots the footage of their sexual escapade and sells the CD which eventually clears off his debts. A year later, he played the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Ragini MMS’, which many thought was an extension of Rajkummar’s story in LSD. For, it again featured the actor with MMS motives. Rao could have continued down that path and been stereotyped as a fetish pervert keen on filming intimate moments with his girlfriends had he not taken the message from a film critic – “A star was porn” (sent after his second film) seriously which served as a reminder of not being pigeonholed into particular characters. Keen on not being associated with a specific role, Rao made less obvious choices, essayed small & influential roles in his offbeat and commercial movies – ‘Shahid’, ‘Kai Po Che’, 'Newton', 'Trapped', 'Omerta', ‘Shaitan’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur – 2’ & ‘Talaash’ – all of which now have a cult status. Watch this video to know what makes him so successful.