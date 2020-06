Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha | 8 Quotes By Her That Will Resonate With Every Girl

Jun 02, 2020 12:01 PM IST India India Share

It isn’t just for the honesty with which she has essayed every role so far that fans adore actor #SonakshiSinha. Her uninhibited approach when it comes to speaking her mind has also played a key role in helping her expand her fan base. On her birthday today, we bring to you 8 most candid quotes which every girl can relate to.