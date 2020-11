Hope For Economy: GST Collections, UPI Payments, Auto Sales Touch New Highs

GST collections in October 2020 stood at over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time since February 2020. Is this a sign that India's economy is getting back on track? Watch this video to find out more