How Career Risks Have Been Incredibly Rewarding For Akshay Kumar

Jun 21, 2020 09:13 PM IST India India Share

Akshay Kumar has been in the industry for about 28 years now. He has completed 135 films and still continues to appear on the big screen as the leading man. With Mission Mangal this year, he registered his 10th consecutive hit and equaled Salman Khan’s record – a remarkable achievement that has been hard for most superstars to replicate.



So clearly, Akshay is the star who has showed no qualms in working on multiple films year after year while his contemporaries do max 1 or 2 annually. While doing this, he has also been comfortable in taking risks by acting across genres.



Read on to know how taking risks in Bollywood has paid off for him.





A Comic AceWith the kind of projects that are being released, it is indeed the right time for actors to come out of their comfort zone and take some risks. And Akshay has time and again proved just how interesting it is to venture out into the unknown. He may have debuted as an action hero, and established himself as the Khiladi of Bollywood, flirted with romance in Yeh Dillagi, and even lost the girl in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. But his willingness to do Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri brought to the fore his funny side, something he cashed in on for years. Such was their association that Priyadarshan and Akshay delivered several hits like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha & De Dana Dan, and worked as a team for over a decade.First B'wood Star To Play Antagonist Down SouthIt is important for an actor to know his limits, but it is equally important for him to know just he could push yourself a bit further. When Akshay decided to do last year’s 2.0 directed by Shankar, he became the first Bollywood A-lister who gave his nod to play an antagonist in a film down South. Seen in elaborate makeovers, Akshay could bring thrill, and held his own as bad guy, mutant bird-lover Pakshi Rajan.Films? A Tool Of Social ChangeFrom doing action and thriller films in the first decade of his career, to switching in romcoms later, he has proved his versatility. But his interpretation of cinema as a medium of social change helped him work on films like OMG: Oh My God, Special 26, Baby, Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now PadMan that send out a social message. While he reached out to the masses, Akshay could also educate them.Emerges As A Modern Day PatriotSince 2014, Akshay has featured in 11 films that have cashed in on the nationalistic flavour. With national pride being the main plot of eight out of his last 10 films, it has been slightly tough to differentiate one Kumar film from another. While Manoj Kumar went the patriotic route in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s which was later followed by Sunny Deol in the 1990s and early 2000s, it is Akshay who is trying his best to emerge as the undisputed king of patriotism.In a nutshell, Akshay while doing action, comedy, thriller and films with a patriotic streak has managed to keep the audience curious with what he would come up next. A strategy that hasn’t just made his box office journey different from others, but also to sustain his image of the true box office khiladi