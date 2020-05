India Positive: Agra Police Offers Slippers And Shoes to Migrants Walking Home

Police officials in Agra are lending a helping hand to migrants heading home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They have set up stalls in Sadar circle to provide shoes and slippers to men, women and children to prevent them from walking barefoot in the scorching heat. The footwear is being given free of cost and police officers said that they will ensure no migrant is seen walking barefoot.