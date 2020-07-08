India Positive: AIIMS Doctor Teams Up With IIT-Delhi To Launch Plasma Donor App

Resident doctors of AIIMS with the help of IIT-Delhi students have developed a mobile application to track real-time COVID-19 patients in the hospital, who can become potential plasma donors 28 days after recovery along with those who have been discharged. The app named COPAL-19 has details of patients who have already been discharged from AIIMS, those currently undergoing treatment and their blood groups so that patients who require plasma therapy can get it in time without any hassle.

The app was launched at the premier hospital on the occasion of Doctors' Day. Though it has been launched for AIIMS patients primarily for now, the app will be available on open platforms.

