India Positive: Amid COVID-19, Sikh Community In Agra Makes Masks From Used Turbans

Aug 03, 2020

For a Sikh, his pagri or turban is more than a headgear. It is an identity, a symbol of spirituality, pride and honour and presently, during this COVID-19 crisis, these turbans of Sikhs are also becoming a lifesaver...all because of an initiative by the members of the community. In Agra city of Uttar Pradesh, Sikhs under the banner of Sukhmani Sewa Sabha have started the mission ‘Turban for masks’ in which masks are being made from the old turbans collected from various households which will then be distributed among the needy people.