India Positive: Amid Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Art Designer Develops ‘Mobile Wedding Hall’

Jul 23, 2020

With wedding halls across the State remaining shut for over three months as part of efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19, an art designer in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, has come up with a “mobile wedding hall” to continue providing the experience of celebrations. Abdul Hakkim, who has been an art designer for nearly 20 years, constructed a wedding stage at the back of his truck.