India Positive: Amid Lockdown, Muslim Couple Dig 12-Ft Well During Ramzan To Solve Water Crisis

Apr 30, 2020 06:53 PM IST India India
Mahatma Gandhi has famously said, “be the change that you wish to see in the world” and a Muslim couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district has just done that. The couple dug up a well amid scorching summer heat and Ramdan fast to end the water woes of their village. It took them 11 days to dig a 12-feet deep well. Their efforts have found praise from local public representatives and administration. Villagers are hopeful that the couple’s efforts will finally bring the much needed water.

