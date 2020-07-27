India Positive: BMC Uses Smart Helmets For Thermal Screening In Containment Zones

In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus, the BMC has equipped its staff with smart helmets that enable them to conduct mass screening of people in containment zones.

The smart helmets were launched as part of the 'Mission zero' initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19. They are portable thermo-scanners. The thermal camera on the helmet can screen upto 13 people at a time and around 200 people in a minute. They are now being used to screen India Positive | BMC Uses Smart Helmets To Screen People For Covid-19 Symptoms