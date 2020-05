India Positive: Budgam Villagers Ensure Vegetable Supplies In Kashmir Amid Lockdown

Farmers continue vegetable production in Budgam district to feed the locals as supplies from outside get crippled due to lockdown. Farmers are also ensuring supply of vegetables to other districts amid the third phase of lockdown. One of the farmers said, "Budgam is known as mini Punjab. We are practicing high standards of hygiene on the field and also ensuring supply of vegetables to other districts".