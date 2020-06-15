India Positive: Contactless Bell Installed At Pashupatinath Temple Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Jun 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST India India Share

With the opening of religious places amid relaxations of COVID imposed guidelines, authorities have put in place certain measures to ensure social distancing.

A case in point is the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple here, which has installed an automatic sensor in the temple bell in order to avoid physical contact.

The bell can be rung without touching it.

The temple authorities say that the move was necessitated after the temple opened but people were not touching bells in the temple to avoid spread of the infection.