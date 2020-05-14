India Positive: DRDO Develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet To Disinfect Gadgets

The RCI, a premier laboratory of DRDO based at Hyderabad, has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitising cabinet to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, and paper. Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a part of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), developed the Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of the virus. The proximity sensor switches clubbed with a drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless. The DRUVS provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device, said a statement.