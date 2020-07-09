VIDEO

India Positive: Engineers In Chennai Develop Covid-19 Patient Care System

Jul 09, 2020 07:23 PM IST India India
A group of engineers in Chennai have come up with a technology that acts as a bridge between COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers. The device is called "etiicos COVID-19 Patient Care System." It inter-connects patients and medical attendees wirelessly within 1 km radius. Over 100 patients can be displayed on the monitor. Etiicos Covid-19 Patient Care System inventor, Vigneshwar KG said, 'Both patients and doctors are affected psychologically, and it also affects the number of death cases. This is a digital solution which connects coronavirus patients with doctors and paramedics.'

