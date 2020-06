India Positive: IIIT Surat Students Develop AI-based COVID-19 Scanner

Two students from Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Surat, Krishna Ojha and Ekta Arora, have developed a Covid-19 Scanner based on artificial intelligence that helps to identify a potential patient without any need for a human to directly come in contact with the patient. Scanner can identify symptoms like sneezing, running cough and fever, if basic symptoms of the person are matched, then at second level it takes chest x-ray. The x-ray is then matched by data taken