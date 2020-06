India Positive: IIT Alumni Develops Drone That Can Identify Suspected Covid-19 Patients

Three alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a drone equipped with infrared camera which can help in thermal screening of groups without human intervention and identify likely COVID-19 infected persons at an early stage once the lockdown is lifted.

The drone also has a loudspeaker which can be used by personnel to monitor places especially with high disease prevalence and give appropriate instructions.