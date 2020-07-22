India Positive: IIT-Delhi Develops ‘World’s Most-Affordable’ Covid-19 Diagnostic Kit

Claimed to be the world's most affordable diagnostic kit for coronavirus, a low-cost test kit developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi was launched on July 15. According to IIT officials, the base price of the the RT-PCR assay developed by IIT Delhi is Rs 399. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will go upto Rs 650 and will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market. It can deliver results within three hours. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" launched the test kit named "Corosure" which will now be available for use at authorised testing labs.