India Positive: IIT Gandhinagar Develops AI Tool to Detect Covid-19 From Chest X-ray

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar have developed an artificial intelligence-based deep learning tool for detection of COVID-19 from chest X-ray images.

The online tool, which indicates the probability if a person is infected with COVID-19, can be used for quick preliminary diagnosis before the medical test. It is being tested by the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH). The IIT researchers pooled the data of X-ray images of COVID-19 infected patients as well as healthy persons from different sources available on the internet. They trained a machine learning architecture using deep learning algorithms with these images.